Authorities searching for missing Randolph County woman

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are searching for a missing woman from Randolph County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Myong Ja So, 61, was last seen around midnight Sunday in the area of Roanoke along County Road 16 and may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment.

She is 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved Under Armour shirt, navy blue leggings, pink sandals, and glasses.

She may be traveling in a white 2007 Toyota Camry with Alabama license plate 56BY786.

Anyone with information on her location should contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 357-2309.