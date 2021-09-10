Authorities searching for missing 64-year-old man in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 64-year-old man that was last seen in the Highway 280 Brook Highland area on Friday.

Anthony Lee Nichols was last seen wearing a blue “Dasmen Central” shirt and khaki pants. He is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at approximately 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds.

If you have any information on Nichols’ whereabouts, please contact Investigator Gibson at 205-670-6274 or email rgibson@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.