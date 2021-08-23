Authorities searching for missing 18-year-old last seen in Chelsea

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old woman was reported missing Monday and was last seen in the Chelsea area.

Anna Grace Miles has brown hair and blue eyes. She stands at approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs 240 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Williams with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6283 or jwilliams@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Office at 205-670-6000. You may also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.