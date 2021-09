ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department has requested the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl that was last seen between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Zaryah Johnson was last seen wearing a dark blue and white pull over hoodie and dark colored pants. She was seen on foot in the area of Mangrove Drive.

If you have any information, please contact APD at 205-663-7401.