Chase Beck was last seen on Sep. 1.

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has requested help to find a man that was last seen on September 1.

Chase Beck was last seen walking in the 1900 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer near the KFC.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Beck, please contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or Detective McCay at 205-565-1320.