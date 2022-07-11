JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 49-year-old man.

Manuel Lujan, of Mount Olive, was last seen in the 2200 block of Mt. Olive Rd. on July 7 around 5:30 p.m.

Lujan is described as being 5-foot-7 inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, long sleeve denim shirt and denim pants.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.