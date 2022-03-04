JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl missing since February.

Annesia JoCenia Adkins of Forestdale was last seen on February 21 at approximately 9 p.m. Police believe she may be somewhere on the west side of Birmingham.

Adkins stands at 5-foot-3 and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Adkins’ whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.