Atlanta police department issues BOLO for missing Clark Atlanta University student

ATLANTA (WIAT) — Atlanta investigators need the public’s assistance in locating missing Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford. She was last seen at her residence.

Crawford has been missing since Oct. 30, 2019.

How to identify Crawford:

Age: 21

Race: Black

Gender: Female

Eye color: Brown

Hair: Black

Height: 5’3

Weight: 150 lb

Last sighting of Alexis Crawford

The family of Alexis Crawford posted their plea on social media:

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Crawford, they are encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

LATEST POSTS