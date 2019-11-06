Atlanta police department issues BOLO for missing Clark Atlanta University student

ATLANTA (WIAT) — Atlanta investigators need the public’s assistance in locating missing Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford. She was last seen at her residence.
Crawford has been missing since Oct. 30, 2019.
How to identify Crawford:
Age: 21
Race: Black
Gender: Female
Eye color: Brown
Hair: Black
Height: 5’3
Weight: 150 lb
The family of Alexis Crawford posted their plea on social media:
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Crawford, they are encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.
