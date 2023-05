ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Ashville Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the APD, Geroge Glazner left his residence on Shore Drive in Ashville. The police believe he’s traveling on a blue bicycle heading in an unknown direction. Glazner is 5-foot-8, weighs 160 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Those with information on Glazner’s whereabouts are asked to call the APD at 205-594-3333.