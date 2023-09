ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department (APD) is searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since Sunday.

Katrina Lynn Phillips, 43, was last seen in the area of W 31st Street in Anniston. According to APD, she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding Phillips’ whereabouts, please contact the Anniston Police Department at (256) 238-1800 or call 911.