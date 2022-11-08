ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has not been heard from in over four months.

Miya Shavone Marshall, 36, is a Black woman who is roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Marshall’s family last spoke to her on July 30. Family members told investigators that it was unusual to not hear from her for such an extended period of time.

If you have any information regarding Marshall’s whereabouts, please call APD at (256) 238-1800. If you need to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.