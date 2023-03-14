ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a man last seen in Anniston Sunday night.

Kyle Hammatt, 18, was last seen at around 8 p.m. Sunday wearing a black sweater, orange sweat pants and black tennis shoes in the area of Choccolocco Road, according to the CCSO. Hammatt is described as being 5’6″, 185 pounds amd with brown eyes and black hair. He may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the CCSO at 256-236-6600.