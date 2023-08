ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Mark Waldrup has been located.

The Anniston Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen in June.

According to APD, Mark Waldrup, 33, was last seen on June 15 in the area of East 10th Street in Anniston at around noon. He is described as being 5’8″, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement.

If you have any information, contact APD at 256-240-4081.