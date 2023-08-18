ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Vronica Craig, 48, was last seen Wednesday around midnight in Anniston. She is five foot two inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

APD states that Craig was last seen leaving the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and may be asking for rides to Gadsden. She may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Craig’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the APD at 256-238-1800.