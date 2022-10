ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man.

According to APD, Deangelo “Dee” Allen, 31, was last seen Friday. He is described as being 6’1″, 205 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He also has multiple tattoos and may be in the Wellborn area.

If you have any information, contact APD at 256-238-1800.