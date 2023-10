ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is searching for two runaway juveniles who were last seen Saturday.

According to APD, 14-year-old Giselle Hernandez and 17-year-old Julian Valdez left together from Northwood Park and were last seen getting into a tan Chevrolet Tahoe. They may possibly be in the Saks area.

If you have any information, contact APD at 256-238-1800.