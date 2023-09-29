ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old woman last seen Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Destyne Janiece Banton was last seen in the area of Fourth Street in Anniston at 8:15 a.m. Thursday. She may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement.

Banton stands at 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Banton, they are urged to contact the APD at 256-238-1800 or call 911.