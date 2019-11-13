ALEA searching for missing Prattville senior couple

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Prattville Police Department is searching for Walter and Annie Jemison.

Walter is an 80-year-old black male and Jemison is a 78-year-old black female. According to ALEA, both may be suffering from a condition that may impair their judgment.

How to identify the Jemisons

Walter Jemison was last seen wearing black pants, a black zip-up jacket.

Height: 5’8

Weight: 220 lbs

Race: Black

Eye color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Annie Jemison was last seen wearing a brown top and brown pants.

Height: 5’7

Weight: 140 lbs

Race: Black

Eye color: Unknown

Hair Color: Brown

Their vehicle:

Make: Chrysler

Model: Sebring

Color: Light blue

Make year: 2009

License plate number: 4AC5582

State Plate: Alabama

Last appearance:

The Jemisons left their Prattville residence around 9 a.m. Nov. 12, 2019.

Next steps:

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Walter and Annie Jemison, they are encouraged to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or call 911.

