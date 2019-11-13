ALEA searching for missing Prattville senior couple

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Prattville Police Department is searching for Walter and Annie Jemison.
Walter is an 80-year-old black male and Jemison is a 78-year-old black female. According to ALEA, both may be suffering from a condition that may impair their judgment.
How to identify the Jemisons
Walter Jemison was last seen wearing black pants, a black zip-up jacket.
- Height: 5’8
- Weight: 220 lbs
- Race: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Hair Color: Black
Annie Jemison was last seen wearing a brown top and brown pants.
- Height: 5’7
- Weight: 140 lbs
- Race: Black
- Eye color: Unknown
- Hair Color: Brown
Their vehicle:
- Make: Chrysler
- Model: Sebring
- Color: Light blue
- Make year: 2009
- License plate number: 4AC5582
- State Plate: Alabama
Last appearance:
The Jemisons left their Prattville residence around 9 a.m. Nov. 12, 2019.
Next steps:
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Walter and Annie Jemison, they are encouraged to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or call 911.