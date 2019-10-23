Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s office searching for missing Birmingham senior citizen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding missing senior Louis Jesus Betancourt.
Betancourt is a 76-year-old white male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.
He was last seen in his home in Birmingham, Alabama Tuesday around 9 p.m.
Betancourt may be traveling ina 2013 Red Nissan Altima with license 1CZ9985.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Betancourt, they are encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-783-1892 or call 911.
How to identify Betancourt:
- Gender: Male
- Race: Caucasian
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Gray or Partially Gray
- Height: 5’6
- Weight: 200 lbs
- Current age: 76 years
How to identify Betancourt’s vehicle:
Make: Nissan
Model: Altima
Color: Red
Make Year: 2013
License Plate Number: 1CZ9985
State Plate: Alabama