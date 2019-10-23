Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s office searching for missing Birmingham senior citizen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding missing senior Louis Jesus Betancourt.

Betancourt is a 76-year-old white male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen in his home in Birmingham, Alabama Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Betancourt may be traveling ina 2013 Red Nissan Altima with license 1CZ9985.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Betancourt, they are encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-783-1892 or call 911.

How to identify Betancourt:

Gender: Male

Race: Caucasian

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Gray or Partially Gray

Height: 5’6

Weight: 200 lbs

Current age: 76 years

How to identify Betancourt’s vehicle:

Make: Nissan

Model: Altima

Color: Red

Make Year: 2013

License Plate Number: 1CZ9985

State Plate: Alabama

