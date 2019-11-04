ALEA searching for missing 78-year old from Jasper

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department needs the public’s help in finding missing senior Lonnie L. Taylor, 78, of Jasper. According to ALEA, Taylor may have a condition that could impair his judgment.
How to identify Lonnie L. Taylor
Taylor is a white male with, as stated by ALEA, a “lazy” eye.
He is 6’0 in height
Weight: 160 pounds
Eye color: Brown
Hair Color: Gray partially gray
Last sighting of Taylor
Taylor was last seen walking in the area of 24th Street in Jasper, Alabama, around 8 p.m on Oct. 26, 2019.
Next Steps
If anyone has information regarding the location of Lonnie L. Taylor, they are encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-6790 or call 911.