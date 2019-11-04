ALEA searching for missing 78-year old from Jasper

Breaking News
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department needs the public’s help in finding missing senior Lonnie L. Taylor, 78, of Jasper. According to ALEA, Taylor may have a condition that could impair his judgment.

How to identify Lonnie L. Taylor

Taylor is a white male with, as stated by ALEA, a “lazy” eye.

He is 6’0 in height

Weight: 160 pounds

Eye color: Brown

Hair Color: Gray partially gray

Last sighting of Taylor

Taylor was last seen walking in the area of 24th Street in Jasper, Alabama, around 8 p.m on Oct. 26, 2019.

Next Steps

If anyone has information regarding the location of Lonnie L. Taylor, they are encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-6790 or call 911.

