ALEA locates missing Dothan woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (11/5): ALEA has confirmed that 70-year-old Linda Lee Crew has been found and is safe.

Original (11/5): The Dothan Police Department is looking for missing Linda Lee Crew, 70, last seen in the Dothan area. Crew may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen in the Ross Clark Circle area in Dothan, Alabama, around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

How to identify Crew

She is a white female

Eye color: Blue

Hair color: Gray

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 230 lbs

Outfit details: wears glasses

Next steps

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Linda Lee Crew, they are encouraged to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or call 911.

