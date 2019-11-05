ALEA locates missing Dothan woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (11/5): ALEA has confirmed that 70-year-old Linda Lee Crew has been found and is safe.
Original (11/5): The Dothan Police Department is looking for missing Linda Lee Crew, 70, last seen in the Dothan area. Crew may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen in the Ross Clark Circle area in Dothan, Alabama, around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
How to identify Crew
She is a white female
Eye color: Blue
Hair color: Gray
Height: 5’1″
Weight: 230 lbs
Outfit details: wears glasses
Next steps
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Linda Lee Crew, they are encouraged to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or call 911.
LATEST POSTS
- Carvana plans to open Alabama distribution hub, creating more than 450 jobs
- Dayton Police, federal officials provide update after shooting critically injures detective
- Maryland police: Man fatally stabbed over Popeyes sandwich
- Victim identified in Sunday’s homicide on 1st Street South
- 7-year-old honorary police officer dies of cancer