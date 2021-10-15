Alabama police searching for missing Russellville woman

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Russellville Police Department is searching for a 28-year-old woman last seen in the Phil Campbell area.

On Friday, authorities asked for public assistance in locating Kayla Leigh Ergle, a 28-year-old woman living with a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen on Oct. 10.

Officials describe Ergle as a white woman, 5’2″, 130 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

If anyone has information on Ergle’s whereabouts, contact Russellville Police at 256-332-2230.