HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Haleyville Police Department is searching for a missing 38-year-old man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jacob Bucky Hutcheson left the area of Alabama 13 and Knight Road in Haleyville on Dec. 11 and has not returned. He was last seen leaving the area on foot. Hutcheson is 5-foot-8, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and sandy eyes.

Those with information on Hutcheson’s whereabouts are urged to call the HPD at 205-486-5201.