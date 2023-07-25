ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Sunday.

According to ALEA, Alison Chapman left the area of Key Street on July 23 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and black shoes. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. She is described as being 5’3″, 110 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, contact the Anniston Police Department at 256-240-4000.