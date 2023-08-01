OHATCHEE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is seeking help from the public in locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Ohatchee Tuesday.

According to ALEA, Katelynn Gaddy left the area of Hwy. 77 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a white Nebraska T-shirt and tan shorts. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. She is described as being 5’3″, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Gaddy’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Ohatchee police at 256-283-3074.