A search is underway for a missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police detectives are conducting a missing person investigation and they are asking for the publics’ help on locating the woman in the photo above.

The missing person has been identified as 62-year-old Barbara Williams of Birmingham, Alabama. She was last seen on Saturday, May 16 at 2:00 p.m. in the 4200 Block of Jackson Street. Williams is 5’5 in height, 120 pounds and she was wearing cheetah print pants/shirt, a red scarf, and pink house slippers.

The family stated she suffered a previous brain injury that has resulted in memory loss. They believe she may be in the city limits of Tarrant, Alabama.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Barbara Williams, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS