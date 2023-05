BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department issued a missing person alert Wednesday regarding a 44-year-old woman.

According to the BPD, Melissa Foltz has not been heard from or seen recently. Her last known location was in the 1600 block of 50th Street Ensley. She is 5’5″, weighs 125 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Foltz’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.