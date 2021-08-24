Person of interest in custody following abduction of 4-day-old baby in Fairfield

JCSO also sent out an alert via their app that reported the infant’s mother put him in a crib before taking a nap. When she woke up, her baby was gone.

JCSO Deputy Chief David Agee confirmed that they believe the person who abducted the baby is someone known to the family and that there is now a person of interest in custody. However, the child has still not been found.

Kamarion was last seen wearing a striped onesie.

Anyone with information on Kamarion Taylor’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or call 911.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.