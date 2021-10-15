3 runaway teens from Alabama Boys and Girls Ranch found safe

TALLAPOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the three runaway teens from the Boys and Girls Ranch campus in Camphill, Ala. have been located.

Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, Sarah Jane Bertucco, 16, and Johnny Eugene Johnson, 16, were found in Oxford Thursday and were detained by authorities. They have since been returned to their appropriate guardians.

The teens escaped in a white vehicle that was being driven by another juvenile runaway from Attalla, according to TCSO. He was arrested on an unrelated incident and charged with first-degree assault and criminal mischief. He was turned over to a Coosa County Juvenile Officer.

No other information has been released at this time.