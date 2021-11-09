2 Alabama men reported missing in California

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama men, including the son of a Eutaw councilwoman, have been reported missing in California.

LaDexter Tequan Pelt, 25, and John Fitzgerald Dubose Jr., 20, were reported missing last Saturday. According to the Gridley Police Department, Pelt and Dubose arrived in California last Thursday and were last seen south of Gridley the following Friday.

Attempts to reach Pelt and Dubose through friends and their cell phones have not been successful.

Pelt, a music producer who has a 1-year-old daughter, is the son of Tracey Hunter, a member of the Eutaw City Council. According to Hunter, he was supposed to fly by Sunday and had been out in California to visit friends. Hunter said Dubose is from Tuscaloosa, but his family is from Selma.

Those with information on Pelt and Dubose’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Gridley Police Department at 530-846-5670 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 205-372-3152.