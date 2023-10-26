UPDATE: Levi Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

ORIGINAL: 14-year-old from Cullman County reported missing

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance Thursday with locating a missing juvenile.

The CCSO stated Levi Johnson, 14, was last seen on County Road 1354 near Gary’s Small Engine. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the CCSO at (256) 734-0342.