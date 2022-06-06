LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (6/6): The Leeds Police Department has announced that 13-year-old Jordyn Burrell has been found safe.

—

ORIGINAL (6/6): The Leeds Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Sunday.

Jordyn Burrell was last seen at her home on Henry Ellen Road at 8 p.m. Sunday. She was seen wearing a black pull over and black jogging pants. Burrell is 5’2″ and weighs approximately 99 pounds.

Anyone who has recently seen Burrell or knows where she is, is encouraged to call the LPD at 205-699-2581.