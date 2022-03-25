TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s help in location River Jaden Corley, a 13-year-old missing from Talladega.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday evening that Corley was last seen on Thursday, March 24 around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Stemmley Bridge Road. Corley was wearing a black pullover and camo sweatpants.

Police said that Corley may be traveling “in an unknown model red vehicle with Shawnda Morgan Godfrey.”

If you have any information that could help in locating Corley, you are asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 761-1556 or call 911.