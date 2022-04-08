BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 10-year-old boy missing after leaving a Department of Human Resources (DHR) building in Bessemer.

According to a post on social media by the Bessemer Police Department, Gabriel Surrett left the DHR building on 20th St. and First Ave. North. He was last seen at 4:55 p.m. walking east toward Carolina Ave, police said.

“He was wearing the clothing in the picture and was carrying a blue and black backpack that rolls,” Bessemer police said in the post. “He’s 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 78 pounds.”

Bessemer Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have both said told CBS 42 they do not know whether the boy was in state custody when he went missing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Surrett is asked to call Bessemer police at (205) 425-2411 or Det. McCay at (205) 565-1320 with any information on his location.