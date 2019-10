CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Ruth VanValkenburg, 17, was last seen Friday around noon in Chelsea. She has brown eyes and blue hair. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181 or call Investigator Mark Hughes at (205) 670-6274.