ELBERTA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has issued a missing senior alert for a Baldwin County woman who may be suffering from impaired judgement.

Ms. Bates’ car (Photo courtesy of ALEA)

Barbara Lynn Bates, 62, was last seen Monday morning around Chicago Street in Elberta. She drives a dark grey 2002 Dodge Durango with the Alabama tag YHF239.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call 911 or contact the Elberta Police Department at (251) 947-4010.