Missing plane found in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a plane that went missing earlier in the week has been found.

The plane was located in the 200-block of Old Baker Gap Road in the Aurora area.

Earlier in the week, Etowah County EMA said the initial call of the missing plane came in around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The plane was damaged but intact, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

The was occupied by one deceased male believed to be from Acworth, Ga. That’s where the plane originated from.

More details and the identification of the pilot will be released later today.

