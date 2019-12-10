Missing Boaz 11-year-old boy found, person of interest in custody

BOAZ, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (12/10): The missing 11-year-old boy in Boaz has been found safe, according to the Boaz Police Department.

In a Facebook post, Zane Bradley Priest is now safe and a person of interest is now in custody.

Douglas Brooks Hamilton was wanted for the production of child pornography and was said to be in possession of Priest.

Douglas Brooks Hamilton was taken into custody at a hotel in Collinsville, AL. The child was found and is now safe. The Dekalb Co Sheriff’s Office was a huge help in this case. Posted by Boaz Police Department on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Hamilton has now been arrested after being located at a hotel in Collinsville.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

—

ORIGINAL (12/10): The Boaz Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zane Bradley Priest.

Zane Bradley Priest is an 11 year old white male and may be in the company of Douglas Brooks Hamilton.

He was last seen in the area of Brown Street in Boaz, AL at 8:00am on December 10, 2019.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Zane Bradley Priest, please contact the Boaz Police Department at (256) 593-6812 or call 911.

