PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have requested the public’s assistance finding a senior who went missing Wednesday morning in Prattville.
William Jackson Holton, 77, was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday wearing blue jeans, a light gray t-shirt, and glasses. He left on foot and is known to carry a large wooden cane. He may be suffering from impaired judgement.
Holton stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208.
LATEST POSTS
- Saharan dust arriving Friday to Central Alabama
- California woman who intentionally coughed on baby identified as school employee
- Missing 77-year-old Prattville man last seen on foot
- Five Points South restaurants closing temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns
- WATCH LIVE: Rep. Sewell to host discussion on anniversary of Shelby v. Holder, ‘Voting Rights Advancement Act’