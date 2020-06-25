Missing 77-year-old Prattville man last seen on foot

William Jackson Holton, 77 (ALEA)

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have requested the public’s assistance finding a senior who went missing Wednesday morning in Prattville.

William Jackson Holton, 77, was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday wearing blue jeans, a light gray t-shirt, and glasses. He left on foot and is known to carry a large wooden cane. He may be suffering from impaired judgement.

Holton stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208.

