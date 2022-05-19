BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hearts for Hunger provides meals and snacks for children who are eligible for free and reduced cost school meals and families in need.

Miss UAB, Elizabeth Miller, spoke with CBS 42’s Michael Clark about why she chose food insecurity as her platform.

“I started volunteering with volunteer organizations, high schools and my church’s food pantry and loved being able to serve those in our community,” Miller said. “I volunteered with Laser Kitchen and Community Food Banks of central Alabama. Almost one million people are food insecure and a quarter of them are children. And children need someone to be their voice.”

Miller also spoke about why it’s important to have children be involved and part of the solution.

“Children begin developing at an early age, so whenever their eyes open of new possibilities and opportunities to give, they’re more likely too,” Miller said.

Miller also hosted food drives and created Tik Tok videos to help spread awareness.

You can get involved by following Miller on Instagram, @missuab, or by donating to Blazer Kitchen or the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.