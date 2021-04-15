Miss Fancy statue being fixed, will return to Avondale Park June 19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A statue of Birmingham’s most famous elephant will soon be back at its home in Avondale Park.

The statue of Miss Fancy that was once displayed in Avondale Park is going to a metallurgist, who will replace the tusk it lost and the scratches it sustained when a drunk driver hit the statue in 2012. The crash brought an abrupt end to the statue’s time in the park.

Now, thanks to an effort led by Forest Park resident Leslie Smukler, it will soon return.

“What’s exciting is all the enthusiasm from the neighborhood,” Smukler said.

Smukler has been keeping the statue in her garage since she and a group of friends arranged to get it from the city earlier this year. This week, she dropped it off to be repaired. She plans to have it installed, complete with lights and a fountain, in the park on June 19.

On Thursday, she briefly took the statue to the park for a group of children from Red Mountain Community School to see.

“There are a lot of rumors and a lot of legends and a lot of stories,” Smukler said. “And some of them are true, some of them – who knows. But that’s all part of the fun.”

It’s the latest step in the process to bring Miss Fancy back home.

“It’s just a fun, neighborhood, community thing for the moment,” Smukler said. “You know, it’s kind of bringing people out and all, kind of being interested in something fun. And it’s a good thing.”

Smukler is selling Miss Fancy T-shirts on Instagram to help raise money for the repairs.