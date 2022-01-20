Minor ‘will be dealt with in juvenile court’ after alleged school threat in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A minor in Calhoun County “will be dealt with in juvenile court” after police said the individual communicated a “threat towards a school.”

In a post on social media, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said they received an image of a threat made on YikYak, a mobile application, in reference to a local school around 5:00 on Thursday afternoon.

“An investigation was began immediately, and we have identified the juvenile responsible,” the post said.

The post by the sheriff’s office also said local law enforcement received help from the FBI “to get electronic evidence” in the case. The post did not reveal whether the minor is a student or which school or schools were the subject of the threat.

“Just because an app claims you can post anonymously doesn’t mean it’s true,” the post said. “Actually, there is no such thing in the digital world.”

A parent whose child attends White Plains High told CBS 42 that she received a call from the school advising her that there may be an elevated police presence tomorrow because of the incident.

In their Thursday night social media post, police said “there is not a threat to any school.”

CBS 42 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information but has not yet heard back.