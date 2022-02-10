ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — At least 20 rounds were fired into an Oneonta Apartment complex during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night, leaving an adult and children with minor injuries.

According to Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton, detectives still searching for whoever pulled the trigger.

“One of the persons in another apartment was hit by a ricochet or maybe some type of fragmentation of the rounds that came through the window and then the children, they did have some minor punctures from the glass and debris that were flying,” Clifton said.

The incident happened just up the road from the police station at State Street Apartments. Clifton said bullets just missed a child and mother.

“One of the bullets went about 6 inches above that child’s head and then the mother of that child who just happened to be standing at the time, one of the bullets actually traveled through her long hair,” Clifton said.

Detectives believe the shooting was related to drugs, but the investigation continues.

“We are very concerned over the reasoning behind such activity in a town that is not know for anything even close to this type of behavior,” Clifton said.

Marquise Walker lives at the apartment with his 8-year-old child and said both were home when the shooting started.

“One actually came through our window and went off of the wall,” said Walker.

Sleep has been difficult to come by for Walker and his child. He had to talk with his son to try and calm his nerves.

“I looked out the windows all night last night make sure nobody was coming by here to do anything,” Walker said.

Chief Clifton is asking anyone with information to contact the Oneonta Police Department at 205.625.4351.