Military son reflects on the meaning of Memorial Day

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Warren Waybright cast his line into the lake at Oak Mountain State Park Monday, he thought about his father’s days in the military.

His father taught him from a young age who Memorial Day honors.

Warren Waybright casts his line into the Oak Mountain State Park lake.

“It’s about the men and women who sacrificed their lives,” Waybright said.

Waybright often things back to the stories of selfless soldiers his dad would tell him.

“He said ‘Warren, a lot of them knew they weren’t going to make it, but they did it,’” he said.

As he waited for the brim to bite, he explained the things soldiers see in battle to give Americans at home those freedoms, like many at Oak Mountain were doing that very day as they barbecued, hiked, kayaked, went mountain biking or enjoyed time in the sun with family.

Oak Mountain State Park lake on Memorial Day 2020.

“A person sees [traumatizing] things now and then. [Soldiers] see stuff on an ongoing basis for a year,” Waybright said.

Though the fish weren’t biting much on this particular Memorial Day, Waybright said he still appreciates those who gave everything so he and those around him can spend the day doing what they love on the land many fought for.

“It’s just an honor that you have people who are willing to sacrifice,” he said.