Miles College recognizes Autherine Lucy Foster with honorary Doctorate

FAIRFIELD Ala. (WIAT) — Autherine Lucy Foster has paved the way for so many as the University of Alabama’s first African American student in 1956.

She has since been recognized for her role in the desegregation movement by the university, and on Wednesday that recognition continued where she began her collegiate career at Miles College.

Foster recognizes that we are in a different time than when she began school in the 1950s, however, she says some things ring true to that time period even today.

“Our country’s turning and changing from what we tried to teach it and that hurt my heart,” Foster said. “I just shed brown tears to think that we are seemingly trying to grow apart instead of coming together.”

Her message of perseverance through it all rings true for generations to come and this even inspires students at Miles college nearly seven decades later.

“I want our students to see that you can achieve great things,” Dr. Bobbie Knight, President of Miles College, said. “Also that you can make a significant impact on the world, but surely on the small world that we live in Alabama.”

“Just knowing that she graduated from Miles College, you know it pushes me to want to be better because there is so many times that I want to give up and literally just looking at her it’s like ok Janet, it just gives you that push to just keep going,” Janette Bender, Miles College SGA President, said.

