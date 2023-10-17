BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College’s homecoming festivities officially began Sunday and will include a week filled with meaningful events.

Here’s a list of events set to be hosted and are open to the public:

Homecoming concert and step show at Miles College

Friday, October 20

Featuring hip-hop artist K-Camp, tickets available on the Hometown Fan app.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.

Blues on the Hill at Miles College

Music from Yung Vokalz and DJ Bad Boy Butch.

Friday, October 20

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2nd annual 50 under 50 Alumni Gala at Kress Downtown

Honoring alumni who made contributions to their respective fields, raising money for Miles College scholars.

Friday, October 20 at 7 p.m.

Homecoming Parade

Organizations, clubs and local businesses will participate in this tradition on Sunday morning beginning in downtown Fairfield.

Saturday, October 21

Parade line-up begins at 7 a.m. and officially begins at 8:59 a.m.

Homecoming game at Miles College