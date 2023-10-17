BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College’s homecoming festivities officially began Sunday and will include a week filled with meaningful events.
Here’s a list of events set to be hosted and are open to the public:
Homecoming concert and step show at Miles College
- Friday, October 20
- Featuring hip-hop artist K-Camp, tickets available on the Hometown Fan app.
- Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.
Blues on the Hill at Miles College
- Music from Yung Vokalz and DJ Bad Boy Butch.
- Friday, October 20
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
2nd annual 50 under 50 Alumni Gala at Kress Downtown
- Honoring alumni who made contributions to their respective fields, raising money for Miles College scholars.
- Friday, October 20 at 7 p.m.
Homecoming Parade
- Organizations, clubs and local businesses will participate in this tradition on Sunday morning beginning in downtown Fairfield.
- Saturday, October 21
- Parade line-up begins at 7 a.m. and officially begins at 8:59 a.m.
Homecoming game at Miles College
- Miles College takes on Allen University at 4 p.m.
- Saturday, October 21
- Tickets on the Hometown Fan app.