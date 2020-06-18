Miles College announces expense reduction strategies due to COVID-19

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College announced in a press release today that they will be reducing costs and cutting expenses due to the impact that COVID-19 has had on the institution.

The loss of revenue and increased expenses associated with the transition to on-line classes for the remainder of the spring semester has greatly impacted Miles’s budget. The college says the CARES

Act funding has been “extremely” helpful but the funds were not enough to cover the rising costs.

Miles also announced limited temporary furloughs. Miles is hoping furloughs won’t exceed six weeks and all furloughed employees will be receiving their full benefits. They will also be able to file for unemployment compensation.

President Bobbie Knight has asked all cabinet members to examine their organizations to identify more permanent reductions. Recommendations were made to eliminate some positions and implement layoffs. As a result, a limited number of layoffs are necessary and will be effective on Monday, June 22.

Miles says during this difficult time, they will remain focused on its mission to educate, motivate, and prepare students for the future.

