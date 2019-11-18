Breaking News
Mickey and Minnie Mouse turn 91

(CNN) — Happy birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse!

They both turn 91 years young on Monday. That’s right, they share the same birthday.

The duo made their big debuts in the animated movie “Steamboat Willie” in New York on Nov. 18, 1928.

You can mark the day by watching a cartoon featuring the pair, wearing a classic Mickey Mouse watch or t-shirt or visiting a Disney theme park.

Here are some fun facts. Do you know them? :

  • Mickey and Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood walk of fame.
  • Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married, but it’s never been officially stated.
  • Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva.
  • Mickey has a middle name: Theodore.

