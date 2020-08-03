Michael’s Restaurant returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The popular spot Michael’s Restaurant has returned to Birmingham after operating in several locations over the years, including most recently Soho of Homewood.

Michael’s has opened its newest location in Birmingham’s Parkside neighborhood right next to the Negro Southern League Museum on 1st Avenue North.

Michael’s offers inside dining and rooftop seating. On one side, the restaurant overlooks Regions Field where diners can see Barons baseball games. On the other side, you get a clear view of the Birmingham skyline.

The owners of Michael’s teamed up with the Barons as their home run sponsor. After every home run, you will hear Bo Jackson’s voice with a special announcement.

CBS 42 got a first look at the inside of the restaurant that revealed beautiful artwork throughout the space, a mural covering the wall in the main dining room and large specialty quilts hanging in the staircase.

Owner Bernadine Birdsong said not forgotten in the beauty of the restaurant and the stunning rooftop view is the restaurant’s signature cuisine.

“We have partnered with Bo Jackson and so we’re doing Bo’s signature 34 steaks, so they can come and expect that,” Birdsong said. “But we still have the same things you have come to know and love like the chicken piccata, and the salmon rockefeller and, of course, our award-winning bread pudding.”

You can’t get inside seating right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is curbside pickup and rooftop dining with reservations.

Michael’s number is 205-871-9525.

