BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Metro Diner is set for it’s six-year anniversary of National Fried Chicken and Waffle Day on Tuesday, August 8.

The diner is showing appreciation for fans by offering five dollars off the dish all day, in-diner only. The plate features a Belgian Waffle topped with strawberry butter and half a fried chicken, served with the diner’s signature sweet and spicy sauce.